“All About Arms” with Champaign Fitness Center

Though it is still early Spring, Summer is just around the corner…meaning you’ll soon be shedding your sweaters and sweatshirts for short sleeves. Thankfully–if you start now and give those arms and shoulders some attention for the next several weeks–you can achieve a more toned look by Memorial Day!

Today, Marcia from the Champaign Fitness Center stopped by to show us a few basic exercises (and a couple not so basic ones) for our deltoids, biceps, and triceps.

For more information on how to get in shape with the Champaign Fitness Center, call 217-356-1616 or visit https://www.champaignfitnesscenter.com.