Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is whipping out her air fryer to serve up Baked Apples and Roasted Pears.

An air fryer is great for cooking food that is often deep-fried: it can give you the crunch without much oil. Things like frozen mozzarella sticks, tater tots, frozen fries and chicken nuggets work well. Air fryers are also

good at making fried chicken — especially fantastic wings. An air fryer is miniature convection oven that can fit on your kitchen countertop. It will cook most anything you would cook in an oven, but the real draw is that with very little oil (we’re talkin’ a teaspoon), an air fryer will give you crispy fries, wings and vegetables that you never imagined you’d get at home, much less without a deep fryer.

Baked Apples

Ingredients

3 small Honey Crisp or a baking apple

3 Tbsp maple syrup (not pancake syrup)

3 Tbsp chopped pecans

1 Tbsp firm butter cut into 6 pieces

Directions

Put ½ cup water in the drawer of the air fryer or a baking type pan

Wash apples well and dry them well

Split apples in half. Remove core and a little of the flesh to make a cavity

for the pecans.

Place apple halves in air fryer basket, cut side up

Spoon 11/2 teaspoons pecans into each Cavity.

Spoon ½ Tbsp maple syrup over pecans in each apple.

Top each apple with ½ teaspoon butter

Cook at 360*F for 20 minutes, until apples are tender



How Does an Air Fryer Work?

Like any convection oven, an air fryer has a source of heat and a fan — the two elements most important for this type of cooking, which can make foods super crispy. In an air fryer, the heating element and the fan are

both on top, and the super-heated air blows all around the food, which sits in a basket. The basket is key: it allows the rapidly moving hot air to always be in contact with the food and not blocked by a pan or cookie

sheet, like you would use in a traditional oven.

How to Use an Air Fryer

Using an air fryer is easy once you understand how it works and what it can (and can’t) do. First, figure out if your air fryer has a preheat function. Many air fryer recipes will not ask you to preheat, but you might that your machine’s instructions suggest you preheat or that you simply prefer this extra step. The good news is that preheating an air fryer only takes a few minutes, so you don’t need to think that far ahead.

The two parameters you can set on an air fryer are time and temperature. We especially like the timer, because unlike the timer on your oven, the air fryer turns off when the timer goes off, saving your dinner from burning. From there, simply follow the directions in the recipe you’re using. But you’ll put a teaspoon or two of oil on the food you’re cooking, put it the basket and turn it on. Halfway through the cooking time,

you’ll probably flip the food or give the basket a good shake. In some cases, juices and marinades drop down through the basket and can be poured over the cooked food, adding the concentrated flavor back to the dish.

Top rated and selling Air Fryers

What Can You Cook In an Air Fryer?

An air fryer is great for cooking food that is often deep-fried: it can give you the crunch without much oil. Things like frozen mozzarella sticks, tater tots, frozen fries and chicken nuggets work well. Air fryers are also good at making fried chicken — especially fantastic wings. Roasted vegetables are going to be crispy, browned and perfectly cooked in the center, but you'll use as much oil as you would to oven-roast them.

Anything that can benefit from high heat is perfect for an air fryer: little potatoes cut in half and tossed in olive oil, chickpeas that become a super-crunchy snack, steaks, chops and more. You can also bake bread and cookies, and air fryer s’mores are a fun party trick.

The Pros and Cons of Air Fryers

Pros:

You can make crispy foods with a small amount of oil.

They’re easy to use.

It’s a more healthful cooking technique than deep frying.

They won’t heat up your kitchen like an oven.

Cons:

They generally have small capacity, so they’re not the best for a large family.

They cook food quickly at a high temperature, so items can burn more easily if

you’re not careful.

They’re not suited for cooking high-fat foods, which can burn and smoke as

drippings occur.

For instance, we don’t recommend cooking bacon in the air fryer.

How to Clean an Air Fryer

After using your air fryer, you’ll be cleaning it. We’re got a more detailed guide to this task, but here the basics. The first step is crucial: unplug the air fryer and allow it to cool. The parts that pop out like the basket and handle can be washed in soapy water. A soft, damp cloth works well for the inside parts. Be sure to look at the heating element and see if there’s spattered food there. A toothbrush devoted to cleaning tight spaces in kitchen appliances can be helpful. If you don’t clean your air fryer regularly, oil can build up, turn sticky and hard to clean up (or worse, turn rancid). Remember that every brand is different, so refer to your owner’s manual for the proper instructions — some air fryers might have removable parts that are

dishwasher-safe, but others do not.

Air Fryer Glazed Doughnuts

Pillsbury.com

Ingredients

Doughnuts

1 can 16.3 oz. Refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Original Biscuits

(8 Count)

¼ cup melted butter

Glaze

1 ¼ cups powdered sugar

3 Tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla

Directions

Spray bottom of air fryer basket or pan with cooking spray.

Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Place biscuits on cutting board and with a

1-inch cookie cutter, cut a hole in center of each biscuit. Dip all sides of

biscuits and centers into butter. Shake off excess butter.

Set air fryer to 370F. Cook 5-6 minutes or until biscuit tops are deep golden brown. Using tongs or spatula, turn over each biscuit. Cook 3-4 minutes or until deep golden brown and cooked through. Remove from air fryer; cover loosely with foil to keep warm while cooking second batch. Cook as directed above for remaining 4 biscuits. Remove from air fryer; cover loosely with foil to keep warm while cooking center donut holes. Place 8 biscuits centers in bottom of air fryer basket. Set air fryer to 370F

cook for 2 minutes. Using tongs or spatula, turn over each biscuit center.

Cook 2-3 minutes until deep golden brown and cook through.

In a small bowl, mix Glaze ingredients. Turn each doughnut upside down

and dip halfway into glaze. Let any excess drip off, then transfer right side

up to cooling rack or serving plate. Serve warm.

Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks

Spend with Pennies

Ingredients

8 mozzarella string cheese

2 eggs

½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ tsp garlic powder

1/3 cup AP flour

S&P to taste

Directions

Cut mozzarella sticks in half.

Whisk eggs with 1 Tbsp. water. In a separate bowl combine breadcrumbs,

Panko breadcrumbs, vegetable oil and garlic powder. Place flour in a third

bowl and season with the S&P.

Dip each mozzarella stick into the egg and then into the flour mixture. Dip

back into the egg mixture and then finally into the bread crumb mixture.

Place on a baking sheet and freeze for at least 30 minutes up to 2 months.

Preheat air fryer to 390F. Generously spray mozzarella sticks with oil or cooking spray. Place in the air fryer basket or pan in a single layer and cook for 5-7 minutes or until crust, adjusting to your preference. Serve immediately. No air fryer? These can be baked in a preheated oven at 400F for 9-11

mins.

FYI These are frozen before cooking to allow the crumbs to crisp up without the cheese melting out.