Aikman Wildlife Adventure creates pathway of lights to kick off holiday season

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Visit Aikman Wildlife Adventure park at night to enjoy the Christmas lights decorating their paved paths and capture the moment by taking pictures in their antique sleigh.

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm on Saturdays between November 14th and December 19th. Admission is a suggested as donation only.

Museum of Prehistoric Life will be open as well! So for the dino lovers, this will be a great treat!

Other encounters are available at an additional cost!

ONLY Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois! Stay in your car to see over 100 exotic free roaming animals. Stroll through our Walk-thru/Petting Zoo to see 100 more! Zebras, Camels, Aoudads, Servals, Bison, Wildebeest, Parrots are some you’ll enjoy at our park!

Drive-Thru Only ~ $25/vehicle

Drive-Thru Adventure (includes Walk-Thru)$11.00 ~ 13 years and up $8.00 ~ 3 – 12 years old Free ~ 2 years and younger

Drive your vehicle on our mile-long path through the sanctuary and see animals of all kinds right from your car. Afterward, stroll through the rest of the park to see many other animals as well as visit our Petting Zoo. Wagon Adventure (includes Walk-Thru)$16.00 ~ 13 years and up $13.00 ~ 3 – 12 years old Free ~ 2 years and younger

Want to feed the animals? Hop onboard our Wagon Adventure driven and narrated by one of our knowledgeable guides to see and learn about the animals in the Drive-Thru. This includes your admission for the Walk-Thru Adventure as well.

Our Mission: “To provide the highest quality of life possible to all wildlife in need, while maintaining a family-friendly environment through interaction, education and by creating an experience of a lifetime.”



125N County Road 425E Arcola, IL 61910