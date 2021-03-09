Aging in place with Carriage Crossing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What does aging in place look like?

Seniors move into a community and as their activities of daily living decrease they are allowed to receive the services that meet their needs to maintain their abilities to live a life they love.
As we age the daily tasks of life become more difficult it becomes harder to take care of ones self, the job of cooking & cleaning shopping and add in the risk of falling. Living your life is increasingly challenging. This past week I spoke with a senior that was talking with me about the recent snow storm -relying on neighbors, older children to provide services seniors need you dependent on the good will of others.

When a senior moves into our community at Carriage Crossing, all the amenities are provided for them. Actives, dining services, housekeeping, laundry and chauffeured transportation, as well as health care needs.

