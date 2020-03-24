Age Well Workouts with Carla Brown

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Carla Brown, AGE WELL Class Creator/Instructor, shares fitness tips for women over 45 and demonstrates fitness moves using tools you most likely already have at home.

Here’s more from Carla:

Age specific fitness is for women at midlife and beyond. Only women 45 and over can be in class

as the class is designed to benefit current and future health. It’s a fun, supportive class atmosphere for all abilities! This provides a comfortable setting for beginners and women with unique needs and abilities in this age bracket.

Goals of Age Well:

Show women they can workout and build confidence in what they can do

Help women focus on what their fitness can be, not what it was

Provide a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere

Represent that fitness is possible and doable for women as we age

Encourage women to find their fitness ‘happy place’

Promote the need for strength training

Cover in class the essential areas women need for living their best life

Classes will resume once CDC guidelines allow and the possibility of virtual classes is being discussed.

AGE WELL: WORKOUT ( classes held through Mahomet Rec)

Class Location:

Mahomet Parks and Rec

218 S. Lake of the Woods Road

Mahomet, IL 61853