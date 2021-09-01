AGCO & GSI: Global leaders in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There is a lot to see during your visit to farm progress. We’re spending the afternoon at the AGCO and GSI exhibits. Joining with more is the vice president and general manager of AGCO Grain and Protein North and South America.

We are a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions. We work tirelessly to help make today’s farms more productive and more profitable. As the world of agriculture changes, so do we. Brazenly. We do it for the farmers. For the people working for them. For ourselves. For the future.

Our collection of brands is a large part of what makes AGCO so unique. Our brands are powerful. They’re modern. They’re well-known brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. They are the ones that the world looks to each and every day.

what to expect when people visit them at Farm Progress

Making machines and equipment that respond to the world’s ever-changing demands for food and fuel is what AGCO innovation is all about. Hybrids, telemetry-based tracking systems, flexible technologies that respond to regional farming variances and so much more. The future is happening now. And AGCO is at the forefront of it.

AGCO Corporation: