After 21 month hiatus, Sholem Aquatic Center set to reopen

Since closing for the season in the Fall of 2019, Sholem Aquatic Center has remained empty–except for the occasional Canadian goose or two. But Saturday, May 29th–some 21 months later–the facility will once again be open to the public.

From open swim times to learn-to-swim programs, after-hours rentals to all inclusive birthday parties, the Sholem Aquatic Center is the area’s premier place to beat the summer heat! Enjoy the pool, lazy river, water slides, and so much more…all in one place.

Plus, if you’re looking for a summer job, Sholem is hiring! Contact them below for more details.

Address: 2205 Sangamon Dr, Champaign, IL 61821

https://champaignparks.com/programs/program-guide/