Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

African American Culture is the theme of Tania Black’s upcoming Spice Box Dinner. Tania’s meal is on Friday, February, 28 and the menu is inspired by US African American history.



Friday, February 28th

Call 217-333-6520

Https://Go.Aces.Illinois.Edu/Spiceboxreservations

Half Hour Time Slots:

5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:00, And 7:30 P.M