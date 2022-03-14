Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Lieb, Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Lively Aesthetics, shares about her new practice in Monticello.



Aesthetic medicine, injectables, Botox, filler, chemical peels, medical grade skincare.

People find aesthetic medicine fascinating as they should- the aesthetic field is booming especially with the utilization of zoom- people are staring at their face more than ever and noticing things that they have become insecure about. With the evolution of the aesthetic field, it is easier than ever to do something about your insecurities.

I help people restore their confidence in their appearance! When you look good you feel good. Questions or concerns I get most frequently is the concern that if they do something like Botox or filler, they will not look like themselves or they will look fake when the opposite is true. Cosmetic injections help you to maintain your appearance and keep you looking like you by minimizing the signs of aging. When you see an experienced injector who is familiar with the science of facial aging, they can help you look like you for longer.

I am a nurse practitioner run practice. The surrounding practices are run by physicians which is the traditional way of doing things. Nurse practitioners are now becoming valuable practitioners in the healthcare market. The nurse practitioner tends to spend more time with the patient and I believe my patients find this to be true. I really listen to your concerns and develop a plan that’s tailored to you, not me.

I have the ability to allow patients to buy medical grade skincare products from the comfort of their home on my website and get free shipping to their door.

Lively Aesthetics

Business/Organization Phone

872-216-9498

Business/Organization Address

121 E. Livingston street, Suite 13

Monticello IL 61856