Adventure Awaits Toys & Games

We are a specialty toy store, so we know a lot about educational toys, science kits, high quality harder to find toys, just toys in general. We are also a game store so we know a lot about table top board games, role playing games, and also puzzles.

People always comment about our large selection of cool educational stuff.

People also find our hybrid store very interesting. They like the idea of having children’s toys and adult table top games in the same place.

We help parents reduce their children’s screen time. We help them to bring back family game night. We carry toy brands that you simply won’t find in a big box store. The same goes for board games. We want people to know they can always rent board games from us if they’re not sure what they want to buy. Or if they just want a game for game night without making a big purchase. We also do demos of a lot of the games we sell so people can check it out in store before buying. One of our most asked questions is do we special order items, and the answer is yes!

We’ve never seen a store quite like ours. Other toy stores are usually strictly toy stores. Some places are hybrids, like Dr. G’s, but they don’t have the selection of toys and games we do. They don’t have D&D books and dice and other things like that. Other game stores are usually strictly a game store and don’t have any toys. We are a unique combination of both that parents love. The parents like to look at board games while the kids shop for toys.

