Add a pop of color to your hair with temporary hair color

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Katie Reetz, Owner of Timothy John Salon & Spa, shares an easy way to add a fun pop of color to your hair while we’ve got no where to be these days.
Here’s more from Katie:
We are a full service salon and spa offering all things hair, nails, waxing and facials. We also have a booming wedding hair and makeup business that keeps us very busy on the weekends year round.
Below are pictures of the Moroccan oil Temporary hair mask results. There is a right before she did it, a right after (the vibrant) and then after a few washes to show how it gradually fades out. And also included a picture of the colors and descriptions of who it works best for.
We are a small business that has been in the C-U community for almost 40 years.
We are doing product sales right now with the option of no contact pick ups available Monday-Friday.
Timothy John Salon & Spa
217-344-4720
404 West Green Street Urbana IL 61801