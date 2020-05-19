COVID-19
Add a pop of color to your hair with temporary hair color

Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Katie Reetz, Owner of Timothy John Salon & Spa, shares an easy way to add a fun pop of color to your hair while we’ve got no where to be these days.

Here’s more from Katie:

We are a full service salon and spa offering all things hair, nails, waxing and facials. We also have a booming wedding hair and makeup business that keeps us very busy on the weekends year round.

Below are pictures of the Moroccan oil Temporary hair mask results. There is a right before she did it, a right after (the vibrant) and then after a few washes to show how it gradually fades out. And also included a picture of the colors and descriptions of who it works best for.

We are a small business that has been in the C-U community for almost 40 years.

We are doing product sales right now with the option of no contact pick ups available Monday-Friday.

Timothy John Salon & Spa
217-344-4720
404 West Green Street Urbana IL 61801

