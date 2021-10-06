Active, spooky October coming to Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is preparing for a busy month, including their annual Spooktacular Halloween celebration.

Active Senior Walk at the Zoo

Wednesday, October 13th at 8:30am

Spooktacular

October 22 and 23 from 5pm to 8pm

October 24 from Noon to 3pm

Show off your Halloween costume and enjoy crafts, local vendors, up close animal encounters and, of course, candy! The zoo will be filled with light up Halloween decorations. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members. All activities, crafts, and vendors will be free with zoo admission. Face painting is provided by the ZooLady.

For more details on these events, and to get your Spooktacular tickets, please visit them online.