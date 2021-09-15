Acoustic duo Briz and Lady return to the (outdoor) ciStage

The dynamic duo of Briz and Lady has escaped the snow and moved to beautiful Fort Myers Beach, Florida. These two young and energetic musicians play a wide variety of popular music. Being the former lead singers of their band, The Sugar Benders, they have played Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota, Jackpot Junction Casino in Minnesota, headlined at Saint Paul’s famous Winter Carnival, performed many weddings, and various other venues and engagements. Whether you’re looking for relaxing background music or center-stage entertainment, Briz and Lady will fit the bill with their impeccable harmonies and unique interpretations of your favorite songs.

For more details, to listen to their music, or to book Briz and Lady for an upcoming event, check out their website or Facebook page.