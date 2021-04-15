Ace is looking for his furever family at Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Wish Bone Canine Rescue is a no-kill dog shelter serving the central Illinois area. We rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs! Fun, right?

Ace is a 1yo lab mix looking for a home. He’s a pandemic puppy who needs a little help socializing – don’t we all!

Wish Bone works with dogs who had difficulty finding homes elsewhere. Second (or third or fourth) chances!

We’re looking for a new shelter building – our “forever home.” Also fundraising for that same goal.

Wish Bone Canine Rescue

309-808-4477

2020 S. Bunn St.

Bloomington Illinois 61704