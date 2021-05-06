Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Event by Museum of the Grand Prairie, Champaign County Forest Preserve District and 3 others

Corner of Washington St. & Cleveland St., Philo, IL

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 AM CDT – 5 PM CDT

Price: Free

Games will be played in a field near the corner of Washington St. & Cleveland St. in Philo, Illinois.

In the mood for some old-fashioned base ball? Join Summit Station, Champaign County’s newest Vintage Base Ball Club, for an afternoon of America’s favorite pastime, 1860s style! During the jamboree, games featuring 4 Illinois teams will be held throughout the day and played according to 19th century style rules put in place by the Vintage Base Ball Association (https://www.vbba.org/)

In addition to the games, the Museum of the Grand Prairie will also display a temporary outdoor exhibit on local baseball history entitled “A Whole ‘Nother Ball Game: Baseball in East Central Illinois, 1940 to the Present.”

Summit Station is looking for players to make up Champaign County’s team! Speak with players and learn how you can join this local vintage base ball club. Food may also be available for purchase.

Game Schedule:

11 a.m. – Chicago Salmon vs. Springfield Long Nine

12:30 p.m. – Rock Springs Ground Squirrels vs. McLean Co. Prairie Chickens

2:00 p.m. – Chicago Salmon vs. McLean Co. Prairie Chickens

3:30 p.m. – Rock Springs Ground Squirrels vs. Springfield Long Nine

COVID-19 Safety Measures and Protocols will be in place.

FREE. For more info: (217) 372-4832 or signalman67@yahoo.com