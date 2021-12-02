A traditional Hogwarts Christmas Feast at Wizard’s Yule Ball

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In collaboration with The Venue CU, Pan and Cake Catering Co. will be preparing a feast for the Great Hall after guests are sorted into their houses on their arrival. Pan and Cake is central Illinois’ premier wedding caterer specializing in upscale American gourmet, inspired by the rich midwest agricultural landscape. Pan and Cake has partnered with The Venue CU as a preferred caterer since their beginning in 2020. They are excited to bring you a great feast inspired by the kitchens of Hogwarts and Molly Weasley.

Saturday night’s event will transport you to the elegant landscape of winter at the Hogwarts castle. Grab your best dress robes and a dancing partner for a night of magical cocktails, a traditional Hogwarts Christmas feast, and a dance lesson before a night of “well-mannered frivolity” for wizards and muggles alike, 16+. Don’t forget to stop by Honeydukes or catch the trolley for your chocolate frogs and other sweet treats!

Saturday’s daytime event is an immersive wizarding experience for the whole family. Young wizards and witches will catch the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 3/4 to join their classmates in the castle halls. Stop by Snape’s classroom to brew up a potion, grab some butterbeer at The Three Broomsticks, and brush up on those Quidditch skills before crafting your own golden snitch.

December 17th is almost sold out, and tickets will go fast for Saturday! To secure your spot, visit The Venue CU’s website to purchase tickets!

Saturday’s daytime open-house event is 12p – 4p, tickets are $25.

Saturday’s evening feast event is 6:30p – 11p, tickets are $50.

There will be a cash bar at The Three Broomsticks and goodies available at Honeydukes so bring your galleons!

The Venue CU is an upscale urban wedding and event space located in the resurging east end of downtown Champaign, Illinois. We offer a wide range of event services, allowing you to create the event you desire in our modern, industrial setting. With over 10,000 square feet of space, you will find that the flexibility of The Venue CU provides us with opportunities to create new and exciting events for the community. One such magical event is coming up December 17th and 18th at the first annual Wizard’s Yule Ball.