A tour of NYC in pictures from Doug Wilson

Not much has changed in New York City, however things are blooming and Central Park is beautiful this time of year. Doug Wilson takes us on a picture tour and is encouraging people in central Illinois to share pictures of their views. Send in pictures to CiLiving of your favorite parks, trails and such to highlight in our upcoming weeks “Home Town Parks and Recreation” segments.

Today we’re discussing our need for parks, trails and sanctuaries throughout America, what they have to offer in this day of social distancing, our needs to get out and exercise, educate and

inspire us in this day of perplexing angst.

As we all have some amazing parks and trails in Central Illinois, whether its Allerton Park,

Kicckapoo, Lake Of The Woods, Hessel Park or Wyman Park in Sullivan, we all have a

respite at our fingertips or shall I say footing. We may not all have a NYC Central Park, but we all have options.

I’m not big hiker, but I do love walking and trudging around a good park. One may see

amazing architecture and art placed about or simply floral and fauna.

Central Park Journey as I have loosely documented for you in photos will begin with the

southern portion originally designed with children in mind, 59th Street to the transverse

road at 65th street. Olmstead and Vaux wanted an area that made it easy for Children to

get around with many options close in proximity. These highlights included, playgrounds,

The Carousel, The Dairy, Checkers and Chess Pavilion, The Pond and many Arches and Bridges throughout. Our Journey begins on the South East side of the Park with the Plaza Hotel anchoring the perimeter corner.

Remember the Book “Eloise” by Kay Thompson? Eloise fictitiously lived in The Plaza.

Grand Army Plaza is situated in the South East Corner of CP anchoring it as a tribute to the Army.