A Taste of the Town at The Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield

Penfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Last Call Bar and Grill was established in 2006. They hold the oldest liquor license in Champaign County since 1932. Sheri Kaufman is the 5th owner and will celebrate her 15th anniversary in August. When she started she didn’t have a kitchen, they only served pizza and popcorn.

Within time they have grown to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. People should know to come hungry cause if you leave hungry you didn’t finish your plate.

They have a wide variety of food from Mexican Monday, Tuesday nights they serve a delicious prime rib sandwich, fish and shrimp on Fridays, fried chicken on Sundays, and their wonderful wings on Thursdays. They have boneless, traditional, and naked wings and you can choose from one of their 14 different sauces.

They also have an assortment each week of delicious homemade desserts, pies and carrot cake.

They have a wonderful outside stage and provide music in our beer garden during the summer.

105 Main Street

Penfield, IL 61862