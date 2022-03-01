Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Smoke and Shine is central Illinois’ only moonshine bar. We have created a one of a kind drink menu featuring 26 different flavors of moonshine, as well as a food menu offering burgers, Tennessee chicken, salads, wraps, and will be soon adding the smoked section of the menu.

We are the only moonshine bar/restaurant in central Illinois. Our mission is to bring a Tennessee theme to center Illinois creating a one of a kind atmosphere while providing good one of a kind food and drinks.

https://www.facebook.com/SmokeShineTolono/



Smoke & Shine

Business/Organization Phone

217-485-5500

Business/Organization Address

102 N Long st Tolono IL 61880