Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Raz Diaz and Loeuy Kim, Co-Owners of A Taste of Both Worlds, bring unique flavors to the Ci Kitchen.

We are the very first Filipino and Cambodian restaurant in Champaign County. People find our menu and dishes interesting.

We help educate people about or culture and dishes.

Right now we are the only ones that serves Filipino and Cambodian dishes

A Taste Of Both Worlds

401 N Broadway Ave Urbana, IL 61801