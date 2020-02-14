A Surreal Evening at Dancing with the Starz 2020

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

February 22, 2020

(Are you a planner? Put February 20, 2021 in your date book too!)

Join us for an evening of fun with local celebrities, great food and drink, live music and an art-filled silent auction during a star-studded dance competition at the 14th Dancing with the Starz Fundraiser on Saturday, February 22, 2020. It’s from 5 – 10 PM at the Wyndham Springfield City Center.

This major fundraising event for the SAA Collective gallery offers an enjoyable night out while providing essential funding for local artist and exhibition support.

*WEB EXTRA*

Central Illinois Scholastic Competition

January 26- February 21

This annual exhibition features the top award winning works by high school and junior high students from across central Illinois. Top winners from this competition go on to compete at the national level.