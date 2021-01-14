A preview of Restaurant Week with Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, our local restaurants need your support more than ever. In order to safely support our restaurants this winter, we’re bringing you the Champaign County Area Restaurant Week | Takeout Edition, January 29–February 6, 2021!

• This is the 5th year of the Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, with 2021 being a “Takeout Edition”
• Currently have 26 participating restaurants offering specials throughout the nine days, January 29–February 6
• Menus feature meals for one, meals for two, and family packs. All menus can be found online at ccrestaurantweek.org
• Each menu will share the best way to order and get your food, whether it’s online ordering, delivery, or curbside pickup
• Share your photos from Restaurant Week with #ccrestaurantweek to be entered to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating restaurants of your choice

Baldarotta’s is participating in Restaurant Week and share a look at what they’ll have to offer, Meatball Smash and White Chocolate Pistachio Cookies, Cannoli and Genovese.

