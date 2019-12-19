A Look at Ductless Mini-Split Systems from Edelman Inc.

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today on ciLiving we’re taking a look at a ductless mini-split system on a rolling wall as well as three additional mini-split heads from Edelman Inc.

Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration, Air Quality, Boilers, Geothermal, Temperature and Humidity Control, Insulation, Home Comfort

People often find the process and methods of sizing up a home for the correct equipment fascinating as well as fine tuning the systems in the home to operate more efficiently while also solving problems.

We help people bring comfort and control to their home. People should know the basics of how their system works and operates.

We solve all things mechanical. This includes anything related to HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical.

We focus on the home mechanicals as a whole. We don’t just look at one thing when we’re in the home. Through our Confidence Club, we bring peace of mind to people that don’t often think about their mechanical systems until there is a problem and that is often at an expensive price tag!

Edelman Inc

(217) 334-4052

3302 N Mattis Ave. Champaign, Il 61822