Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Accolade Healthcare of Savoy has taken a positive shift to evolve into a more skilled nursing facility specializing in short-term rehabilitation and memory care, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents.

Accolade Healthcare has created a new culture since being under new management, which began in August 2023. Changes implemented since Accolade Healthcare took charge include the installation of a call light system, updates to the parking lot and outdoor area, lighting improvements, and the introduction of new equipment.

There have also been positive impacts on the culture and staff at Accolade Healthcare Savoy, such as improved teamwork among CNAs and RNs, better support for department heads, an enhanced therapy department, a positive outlook among employees, increased cleanliness, and a higher influx of qualified staff applicants.

Accolade Healthcare

302 Burwash Ave., Savoy, IL 61874