A Korean-fusion favorite in the ciKitchen, Bulgogi Tacos with Spicy Coleslaw

Janice Yucel, food blogger behind the delicious dishes you’ll find on the Hapa Family Table blog, shares her recipe for a Korean-fusion favorite, Bulgogi Tacos with Spicy Coleslaw.

Hapa Family Table (formerly known as Happy, Healthy, Hapa) shares multicultural recipes from our family. This includes traditional Korean recipes I learned from my mom, Turkish recipes from my mother-in-law and husband, as well as fusion and “American” recipes as well.

Most of the recipes on the website are very healthy with lots of vegetables and quality ingredients, but there will be the occasional decadant recipe as well. The Food For Thought section of the website also takes deeper dives into particular ingredients, as well as exploring the relationship between food and culture.

Bulgogi

Ingredients:

2 lbs of meat

1 small onion

Mama Chong’s Meat Marinade:

3 Tablespoons of soy sauce or coconut aminos

3 Tablespoons of water

2 Tablespoons of sesame oil, split

½ Teaspoon black pepper

2 Tablespoons of sugar (or for a healthier option, put ½ of an Asian pear or ½ of a ripe kiwi into a food processor and add)

2-3 Garlic cloves, smashed and chopped (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder if you’re out of garlic)

For the rest of the recipe visit the Hapa Family Table blog HERE.

Bulgogi is a favorite Korean food among many Americans – sweet and savory, thinly sliced beef usually enjoyed with rice. However, instead of rice, you can put the meat into a flour or corn tortilla and top with your favorite veggies, sauces, sour cream or cheese. The spicy coleslaw is the perfect addition to go with your bulgogi taco! My husband likes to also add avocado and more hot sauce, while my kids like to eat theirs with cheese. The beauty of dishes like this is everyone can make it as they please.

Spicy Coleslaw



Here’s what you need:

½ small head of white cabbage

½ small head of purple cabbage

2 carrots

4 green onions

1 jalapeno

½ cup mayo

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

For the rest of the recipe, visit Janice’s blog HERE.