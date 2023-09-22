Casey, Ill. (WCIA)

The husband and wife duo, Jake and Mikayla, have been steadily gaining popularity with their electrifying country music performances. Their infectious energy and authentic sound have made them a beloved act in the music scene, and we’re thrilled to have them back with us on the CI Stage for an hour of musical magic.

Jake and Mikayla are excited to share their latest musical masterpiece, an album recorded in the heart of Nashville. The cover art alone is a testament to the passion and creativity that went into crafting this musical gem.

You can experience their newest album right now, as it’s available for streaming on all major platforms. If you prefer a physical copy, CD’s can be ordered directly from their website at www.jakeandmikayla.com.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Jake and Mikayla have a lineup of upcoming shows that you won’t want to miss:

October 1st at 1:00 PM – Willow Ridge Winery in Shelbyville, IL.

October 13th at 6:30 PM – Artesia Brewing in Thawville, IL.

To stay in the loop about Jake and Mikayla’s performances and to grab your tickets, be sure to visit their website or follow them on social media.

For more information about Jake and Mikayla and where you can catch their electrifying performances or get your hands on their latest album, head over to CI Living’s website at www.ciliving.tv.

Stay tuned because, after the break, Jake and Mikayla will grace the CI Stage with a performance of one of the incredible songs from their new album. Get ready to be swept away by their harmonious melodies and high-octane country vibes!