A Fall-inspired pasta from Dish Passionate Cuisine

Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Pasta

– 16 oz Box of Rigatoni

– 1 lb of Italian Sausage

– 2 T Olive Oil

– 4 Cloves of Minced Garlic

– 1 Minced Shallot

– 1/4 t Crushed Red Pepper

– 8 oz Bag of Fresh Spinach

– 15 oz Can of Pumpkin

– 1/2 t Dried Sage

– Salt and Pepper to Taste

Cook pasta in a large pot of salted water according package directions for al dente- reserve 1 1/2 cups of pasta water for the sauce before draining.

In a large skillet, brown sausage over medium-high heat. Once sausage is cooked, transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add olive oil to the pan and saute shallot, garlic and crushed red pepper, stirring frequently until softened and slightly golden.

Add spinach to pan and wilt, on medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Return heat to medium-high. Add pumpkin puree, sage and salt and pepper. Slowly stir in pasta water, about 1/2 cup at a time, until sauce has reached desired consistency. Return sausage to pan and toss with pasta. Add extra pasta water if needed.

Serve with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

