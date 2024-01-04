CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For many pediatric orthopedic issues, early identification and intervention can lead to stronger outcomes. Dr. Scott Luhmann, Shriners Children’s St. Louis Chief of Staff joins ciLiving to share how they offers industry leading pediatric orthopedic care for children regardless of a family’s insurance status or ability to pay.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment.

Want to request an appointment? You can do so at ShrinersSTL.org. Want to make a donation to help further the mission? Do so ay ShrinersSTLHoliday.org.



