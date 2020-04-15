90s Daughter: How local musicians got creative for annual birthday bash

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Guido Esteves and Tom Grassman from 90s Daughter. Each year the band celebrates Guido’s birthday with a big bash, but this year, artists had to get creative due to COVID-19.

The bandmates drove to 5 different locations in order to play music with their network of musicians. They remained 6 feet apart and performed on driveways and front porches. 90s Daughter live-streamed the event over Facebook live.

