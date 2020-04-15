1  of  2
Breaking News
Teenager arrested for murder Officials announce two more deaths at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,346 new COVID-19 cases; 80 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

90s Daughter: How local musicians got creative for annual birthday bash

ciLiving.TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Guido Esteves and Tom Grassman from 90s Daughter. Each year the band celebrates Guido’s birthday with a big bash, but this year, artists had to get creative due to COVID-19.

The bandmates drove to 5 different locations in order to play music with their network of musicians. They remained 6 feet apart and performed on driveways and front porches. 90s Daughter live-streamed the event over Facebook live.

To catch livestreams and more from 90s Daughter, follow their Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020