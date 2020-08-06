90’s Daughter back with live music

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

90’s Daughter is back with live music!

Here’s more from Tom Grassman:

We’ve deliberately tried to stick with small shows – mostly my solo/duo acoustic acts because we as 90’s Daughter don’t want large crowds right now.

Counter intuitive for us!

This is a chance for us to do a “bigger” show, but have 100% control over how we deliver it in the times of Covid – safely. My bar, my band, my rules! Masks required, socially distanced seating, table service, sanitizer.

The social distancing event of the Summer! 90’s Daughter’s only CU apperance in 2020 so far will be a show designed with your safety in mind.

Advance tickets are $15/person and will be sold as group/table – 6 seat tables are $85 ($5 off), 5 seats $75, and 4 seats $60. You do not have to have every seat filled, but the price is the same, i.e. 3 people at a 4 top is still $60. Advance tickets also available at Boomerangs – 1309 E Washington in Urbana.

Premium reserved seating will be limited, and will receive tables closest to the band on a first-come first-served basis – buy early for the best seats! Tables will be socially distanced, and will have a waiter/waitress for table service. For everyone’s safety, this will be a seating only event – no gathering allowed / no dance floor. Hand sanitizing stations available, and staff will wear masks for everyone’s safety. Patrons will be required to wear a mask when not at their table, i.e. using restrooms, but once seated masks will be optional.

There may be a limited amount of $20 walk up tickets available the night of the event.

Doors/reservations start at 6pm, 90’s Daughter performs 7-10pm.

Fish Fry available until 7pm.

21 yrs+ w/ ID, do not park in grass at risk of being towed

Email boomerangs.bar.grill@gmail.com for more information

