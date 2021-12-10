7 tips for decorating the perfect Christmas tree

Everyone wants their Christmas tree to be both beautiful and unique…but how? Sherry from the McGuire Home Collection stopped by with seven things to consider for a well-designed Christmas tree:

TREE

a. Real vs. Artificial; shape and height LIGHTS

a. White vs. Color GARLAND

a. Traditional vs. Unexpected

b. Color scheme/theme TRIM FROM THE INSIDE OUT

a. Start with inside balls to add fullness VARY SIZE & TEXTURE OF BALLS AND ORNAMENTS

a. Mixing shiny and matte is okay!

b. Add personal ornament ADD TEXTURE

a. Sprays, poms, ribbon TOPPER

We are the ONLY woman-owned, private-label home furnishings and accessories company with both online and in-store shopping in Central Illinois. You can shop McGuire Home Collection furniture, fixtures, home finishes and accessories from our store at the Fields or online at themcguirehomecollection.com.

UPCOMING EVENT:

McGuire has curated some beautiful pieces for our 2022 collection and invites you to join them on January 22nd for the McGuire Design Showcase. For more details, visit them on their website, Facebook or Instagram. Or stop by their retail location at the address below:

McGuire Home Collection

(217) 991-0026

3301 Fields South Dr. Suite 201, Champaign, IL 61822