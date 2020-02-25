Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The 6th Annual Musefest will be here before you know it this spring! Maybe you’re a maker and have a craft to share at this year’s event. Musefest is a local arts, crafts and music festival open to the public. Many different arts and crafts vendors attend. There are many different products to choose from depending on the vendors.

Musefest will kick off with Charleston IL’s Tour De Charleston timed bike run. Come enjoy a day full of arts, crafts, fun, and FREE live music!



Vendors – Please make sure you check out the new online registration link here!

Feel free to contact Amanda Honn with any questions at amandahonn@ctfillinois.org