Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County shares ways you can still explore central Illinois from the comfort of your home.

6 Ways to Virtually Explore the Community

Art at Krannert Art Museum—Follow Krannert Art Museum on Facebook where they are creatively finding numerous ways to keep art in our lives. On their Wednesday Wellness checks, share how you’re coping and they’ll share a piece of art from their collection that suits your mood. Watch videos from past artists talks and Sudden Sound concerts! They will also offer regular kids activities that they can work on at home!

Streaming live shows at Rose Bowl Tavern—This live music hot spot is continuing to showcase local artists with live streams of performances. They have featured Soul on Sunday, and other regular shows, including kids programming, on their Facebook page. If you’re able, you can also tip during the performance to help support our local arts scene.

Science experiments with Orpheum—Keeping our kids motivated at home is tough. The Orpheum Children’s Science Museum is doing daily activities on their social media channels for fun, easy experiments to keep kids entertained. They are simple to do and often utilize materials you already have at home. If you like these activities, consider donating to them!

Performances from Krannert Center for the Performing Arts—Like Krannert Art Museum, Krannert Center is looking back on what audiences have enjoyed in their 50 year history. They put together a great Spotify playlist of past ELLNORA performers, perfect to listen to on a walk. They are also sharing performances from artists that have performed, with some perfect for families in their Social Isolation series.

Tour of the University of Illinois campus—When was the last time you got to know the University of Illinois campus and all it has to offer? Learn about this incredible campus without leaving home. Admissions has a variety of virtual tours on their website so you can learn more about the scenic quad, and other fun facts of the state’s largest public university.

Collections Corner with Museum of the Grand Prairie—We can always learn a thing or two from the past. In that spirit, the Museum of the Grand Prairie is putting up daily pieces from the Collection under #CollectionsCorner to talk about the artifact and how it was used in our history.