Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Mike Nichelson, co-owner of Mattex Service Company, is back with details on the company’s veteran’s giveaway.

Services provided by Mattex:





Heating

Cooling

Plumbing

Electrical

Community involvement

Home safety

Our fifth annual Veteran’s Furnace Giveaway contest will launch on Wednesday, August 19th and run through October 31st. The winner will be announced on Veteran’s Day, November 11th.

Mattex Service Company

217-355-9700

402 S. Staley Rd Champaign, IL 61822