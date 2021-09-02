Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

5th Annual Tour de Charleston Bike Race. Over 200 riders come to Charleston to ride one of three different routes – 12.5 mile, 25 mile, or 50 miles. It is being held 9/25/21. Start time is 8am with registration opening at 6:30a. Sign up on Active.com.











Question received most – Who can ride? Anyone! The 12.5 and 25 mile routes go out North of Charleston and are designed for beginning and intermediate riders. The 50 mile goes South of Charleston and into Cumberland County. Course designed for intermediate and avid riders.

We offer different routes depending on the skill level of the rider. The three different routes, 12.5 mile, 25 mile, or 50 mile allow for a route to challenge all riders.

The event is Saturday, 9/25/2021. Starts in at the Court House in Charleston at 8am with pre-registration online at Active.com

Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce

217-345-7041

501 Jackson Ave

Charleston, IL 61920