5 Things to Do When Visiting Local Businesses

Champaign County, Ill (WICA)

Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County shares tips on how to stay safe when heading out to visit local businesses now that we are in Phase 3.

As we entered phase 3 this past weekend, we will see a lot of changes in local businesses and what’s available. The cities have been working around the clock to accommodate outdoor seating for the many bars and restaurants that make our community unique. In downtown Champaign, restaurants that already have outdoor seating will have a reduced capacity to ensure social distancing requirements and in the coming week, three picnic parks will be established in the area for grab-and-go food during the lunch and dinner hours. There are rules in place so make sure you are informed before heading out.

Retailers will also re-open this weekend with safety measures in place. As you head back out, be sure to continue supporting our local shops!

As part of a coalition of organizations that created ChampaignCountySafe.org, we have 5 things to keep in mind before you visit local businesses:

1) Wear a mask if medically able

2) Enter with clean hands

3) Adhere to social distancing measures

4) Use respiratory etiquette

5) Be patient and kind

All of our businesses are adjusting and are working hard to keep their staff and customers safe so it is critical to be mindful of the rules established.

We’ve also asked businesses to take the Champaign County Safe Pledge, where they commit to safety standards outlined by the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. You can find a list of those businesses at ChampaignCountySafe.org.

Additionally, as businesses adjust to seating options and hours, we’re keeping track at visitchampaigncounty.org/covid.

While we’re also ready to visit our local businesses, some of us are anxious for road trips. We partnered with 17 other destinations around Illinois to showcase an Illinois Road Trip Round-Up every Tuesday. We’re highlighting themed topics to give you ideas of where you can travel within Illinois to kick-start the economy. This week, we featured hiking and biking trails, next week is Public Gardens. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels every Tuesday through Labor Day for inspiration around the state!