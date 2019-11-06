‘5 Things’ shakes up how professional women network

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Carrie Eisenmenger and Brooke Didier Starks are friends, career women, community service volunteers, and moms.

Curious about how other women managed their “unbalanced” lives, Eisenmenger and Starks decided to create ‘5 Things’– a networking event in which women share the joys and struggles of career life, relationships, and motherhood in a professional capacity.

The event is centered around 5 women speakers who share 5 tangible takeaways about subjects ranging from mom guilt to money.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, attended the event and caught up with its founders.

For more information on 5 Things and to view the next event, you can visit the website HERE.