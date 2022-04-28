Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
5 Spring Home Maintenance Tips for Homeowners
Cycle Your Sump Pump
Why? Prevent water damage
How? Test your Generator
Why? Summer vacations, traveling, nobody wants to come home to learn they had a power outage.
How? Change filters & have an AC Tune up
Why? Efficiency
4degree check 1x a year
Mow yard so that clippings blow away from your AC- Keep it debris free
Why?
Thermostat Set Back
Why? Energy prices are high this is one way to save. We have a lot of people considering Solar energy because of current energy prices….
If you don’t want to deal with remembering all of the home maintenance tasks, call us about our service plans. We call and schedule service appointments for you every season and you get.a discount on all services.
We have all trades and a Construction company under one roof,. Our clients call us for all of their home needs.
We have skilled friendly technicians and a skilled, friendly office staff, always available to help.
Promotion: $1200 in rebates in May
C-U Trade Services
Business/Organization Phone
217-954-0385
Business/Organization Address
1153 CR 1200 East
Champaign, IL 61880