5 budget-friendly home gym items you need with Sweat Practice’s Maria Ludeke

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Owner of Sweat Practice, is back with tips on getting a good workout in at home.

Sweat Practice is a virtual gym that offers personal training and live group fitness classes everyday of the week. We are a positive community that helps you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals from the comfort of your home.

Working out from home may be convenient for your time, but it’s a lot harder to stay accountable when your couch is right there. To keep yourself accountable, set an appointment time. Signing up for a class or scheduling a personal training session helps ensure that you show up and do the work. Once you’ve carved out a set time and space in your home, it becomes easier to maintain the habit.





You don’t need any equipment to get a great workout, but investing in a few items can keep your workouts more fun and engaging. If you’re ready to expand, I recommend these five budget-friendly home gym items.





5 Budget-Friendly Home Gym Items

Resistance Bands

Gliders for carpet or hardwood

Dumbbells 5-15lbs

Adjustable Step

Bosu pods

We want to offer as much individual attention and connection to our viewers as possible. By showing up at the same time together, it creates a strong sense of community wellness. It’s easier to work hard when we’re doing it together.

Our live classes launch Tuesday October 27th! The full schedule can be seen on www.sweatpractice.com first class is FREE with code READYTOSWEAT