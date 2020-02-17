40th Anniversary of College for Kids

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There are a variety of summer camps offered at Parkland College this summer, including our well-known College for Kids (CFK) program.

CFK is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving the local community and providing quality enrichment camps for youth. We also have numerous other camps including a new construction camp, culinary camp and metals workshop (jewelry). We will also offer our Girls Quest Camp for middle school girls that will focus on robotics and coding. This summer we will be also offering a number of summer technology camps, including CSI, machining and welding, collision and repair, a drone camp, automotive camps, and land surveying.







People should know that Parkland offers quality summer enrichment opportunities for youth and we have been doing so for 40 years!

We offer quality educational camps for local youth that are engaging, hands on learning and unique. Our camps are taught by professional educators and we offer small classes. Kids will be energized and excited by our camps and while have an unforgettable summer!









College for Kids



Registration for College for Kids begins on Monday, Feb. 17. We have an Early Bird Discount that also begins that day and runs through March 13th. With the discount, participants will receive $15 off of each class for which they register.

Session I: June 15-25 (Monday-Thursday)

Session II: July 6-16 (Monday-Thursday)

More information on CFK is available at https://www.parkland.edu/Main/Academics/Academic-Resources/Community-Education/College-for-Kids