3 ways to prevent low back pain with Hatha Yoga & Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hatha is open! We have both yoga and fitness classes, including barre, sculpt, hot yoga, HITT, and personal training. Every fitness level is welcome and encouraged to try a variety of classes to find the best fit for you. We currently offer both virtual, outdoor, and indoor classes to keep our community strong.

Here’s more from Maria Ludeke, Lead Trainer at Hatha Yoga and Fitness:

As a personal trainer, I often have clients coming in with nagging aches and pains. The most common: low back pain. Although it can occur for a variety of reasons, these are my top three tips for preventing it.

3 Ways to Prevent Low Back Pain

Strengthen your core, specifically your obliques. Obliques run along the sides of your waist, from the ribs to the hip bones. We use them every time we twist our torsos, or bend down to one side or the other. Strong obliques make for better posture, keep your back safe, aid in preventing falls, and define your waist.

Stretch your hip flexors, as they get tight from sitting. Sitting for long periods of time will lead to back pain. Stand up, walk around, stretch, make it part of your routine.

Stay motivated to move. Bad backs tend to flare up after periods of not working out, high stress, and long hours sitting. If you’re not changing your routine or habits, maybe it’s time to try personal training or group fitness.





Two moves to prevent low back pain:

Standing Banded Oblique Drop

Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

We have a very holistic approach to health, encouraging clients to access Women’s Health Practice and Hada for additional services. At WHP, clients can receive a body composition test (way more valuable than just a number on the scale) for tracking their physical progress. We also have nutrition program and diet packages available. At Hada, clients can access coolsculpting (fat freezing technology) emsculpt (muscle building technology) as well as all skin care services.

Hatha Yoga and Fitness

217) 693-5713

2109 S NEIL ST