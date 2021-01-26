3 healthy, simple side dishes with Happy, Healthy, Hapa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Janice Yucel, Creator of Happy, Healthy, Hapa, shares three healthy dishes to get you back on track with with your healthy eating in 2021.

Here’s more from Janice:

I am half-Korean, half-American married to a Turk. My husband and I have both worked in the food industry in the past, and both of our moms are amazing home cooks. Happy Healthy Hapa shares multicultural & fusion recipes from Mediterranean, Asian & Western cuisine featuring family recipes & more. You can browse the recipes by cultural origin, or by dietary restrictions (gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian).

We’re nearing the end of January and many people may have already dropped their resolutions to eat healthier. While last month everyone was really focused on desserts & comfort food (not to mention the months-long pandemic fueling this even more), this month is all about more veggies & protein and less sugar and starches.

Today I’m showing 3 healthy but very short & simple side-dishes that anyone can make!

It’s not just about losing extra pounds to look good. The better you eat, the better you feel! Also, the healthier you eat, the less likely you are to develop chronic diseases like hypertension or diabetes that makes it even harder to combat other illnesses. Our family truly believes that food is medicine!

One of the Korean-inspired recipes calls for gochujang (spicy Korean pepper paste), which you can pick up at an asian grocery market (like Am-Ko or Green Onion in Champaign), or it may even be at the ‘normal’ grocery store in the Asian foods section! It’s becoming more of a “mainstream” ingredient, especially after celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay have started using it. If you don’t like spicy food, you can just use the seasoning and skip that part or you can use a different sauce like pesto!

Here are the links to the full recipes:

https://happyhealthyhapa.co/2020/07/12/mediterranean-chickpea-salad/

https://happyhealthyhapa.co/2021/01/09/air-fried-gochujang-carrots/

https://happyhealthyhapa.co/2021/01/07/whole-roasted-balsamic-cauliflower/