217 T-Shirts to support CU Healthcare Workers and Local Restaurants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Campus Ink Printing in Champaign is looking to give back to CU Healthcare Workers and support local restaurants at the same time by creating and selling 217 t-shirts.

Here’s more from Campus Ink Printing:


Hey CU! We know you have been social distancing but our local businesses and healthcare workers need your support.
We’re launching a community-wide fundraiser to support CU Healthcare Workers and Local Restaurants.
With each purchase, $10 will go to assemble self-care gift bags for Christie Clinic, Carle & OSF HealthCare staff which will include a gift card to a local restaurant.
We will ship the shirts directly to you! To have your business included at checkout, or to donate items for the gift bags please email steven@campus.ink.
Shop now at www.217store.com
The fundraiser ends in 2 weeks! Share with your friends and other local businesses!

