Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
20th Annual Read Across America will be on Saturday, February 29.
The Champaign-Urbana community is invited to celebrate literacy at the 20th Annual Read Across America on Saturday, February 29.
Where can people to on the 29th for Read Across America?
· February 29
· Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana
· 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· FREE to everyone!
What activities can kids participate in?
- Hands-on activities
- Special parent-toddler area
- Storytellers
- Multi-lingual
- Free book bag and choice of book for first 1000 kids!