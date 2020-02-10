Music books are placed to dry at the first floor of Venice Conservatory after being recovered from ground floor, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. Young Venetians are responding to the worst flood in their lifetimes by volunteering to help salvage manuscripts, clear out waterlogged books and lend a hand where needed throughout the stricken city.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

20th Annual Read Across America will be on Saturday, February 29.

The Champaign-Urbana community is invited to celebrate literacy at the 20th Annual Read Across America on Saturday, February 29.

Where can people to on the 29th for Read Across America?

· February 29

· Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana

· 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· FREE to everyone!

What activities can kids participate in?