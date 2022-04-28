Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Vintage Base Ball is a pastime, with its beginnings and progressions mimicking those that occurred in America over 160 years ago. Teams competing today wear period reproduction uniforms, use period authentic equipment and follow baseball rules from the 19th century in order to accurately present the history of baseball to the public. Matches can be seen almost 12 months out of each year at open-air museums, living history villages, Civil War re-enactments and city parks and is played in over 20 states including Canada.

The mission of the VBBA is to preserve, perpetuate, and promote the game of base ball as it was played during its formative years in the nineteenth century and other historic eras. Proper rules interpretation is an important aspect to our game. VBBA member clubs have access not only to vintage rules with interpretation but also to game historians and more.

All start times are 11AM except June 11 is noon. Dates marked with asterisk are special home dates.

May 28 vs. Springfield Long Nine and McLean County Prairie Chickens. Home Opener.

*June 11 vs. Lafayette Square Cyclones. Philo town festival

June 26 vs. Indy Blue Stockings

*July 4 Goodwill Invitational

August 6 vs. Springfield Long Nine

August 13 vs. Saint Louis Brown Stockings

August 20 vs. Chicago Salmon

September 3 vs. Murphysboro Clarkes and Belleville Stags. Home closer.

Learn more by connecting with them on Facebook.