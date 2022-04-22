Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Entrepreneurship education seeks to prepare people, especially youth, to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneurs or entrepreneurial thinkers and contribute to economic development and sustainable communities. The CEO program is much more than a textbook course. Rather, students are immersed in real life learning experiences with the opportunity to take risks, manage the results, and learn from the outcomes.

2022 ILLINI PRAIRIE CEO TRADE SHOW

TUESDAY, April 26th

5 TO 7PM

TUSCOLA COMMUNITY BUILDING

122 W. NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE

Illini Prairie CEO is an economic development program for growing high school students into community businesses and leaders for the future.

CEO = Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities