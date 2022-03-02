Fairbury, Ill. (WCIA)

We are thrilled to help announce a new event coming to the Fairbury Speedway on May 27, 2022 in Fairbury, Illinois!

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022 – Grounds open at 5 PM, Gates 6 PM, Show 7:30 PM

Location: Fairbury Speedway | 600 S. 3rd St. | Fairbury, Illinois

The Fairbury Speedway is excited to announce the inaugural Dancin’ on the Dirt event, to be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois.

Headlining the event is Scotty McCreery, a country music artist who has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles, and countless other awards, including winning the 10th Season of American Idol! Travis Denning will be opening the show. Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and was previously selected as one of CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient, and a CMA KixStart Artist.

Camping and premium parking is available for the event. Non-premium parking will also be available at no charge. Also, BONUS-attend the races at Fairbury Speedway the next evening, Saturday, May 28, 2022, and receive 50% off the price of admission. Presenting your concert wristband at the gate will reduce your admission price from $20 to $10, setting the stage for an awesome holiday weekend of entertainment filled with music, racing, and camping with your friends!

The concert, parking, and camping tickets will go on sale at 8 AM CST on Friday, February 25, 2022. Concert tickets will range from $25 – $50 with three sections available. Tickets will be available at www.fairburyspeedway.com.