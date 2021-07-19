2021 Champaign Co. Fair Queen & Little Miss

Urbana, IL (WCIA) We’re days away from the opening of a local county fair. Sunday afternoon, a new Fair Queen and Little Miss were crowned. Welcome 2021 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Erica Johnson and Little Miss Madison Huls.

2021 is the 62nd Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant. The 1st Queen received her reign in 1958. She is still a resident in Champaign County. We have only had 4 Little Miss royalties starting in 2016. Prior to that, there was not a Little Miss category. The 1st queen didn’t receive a crown, so she was presented with one for the 60th anniversary. The Queens participate in practices for 7 weeks which include sample interview sessions, learning a dance to be performed at the pageant. They are required to deliver a 1 minute speech on the topic of their choice, and of course, answer 3 on-stage random questions. The pageant still asks for the contestants to wear a swimsuit on stage because they are required to wear one at the State Competition in January, 2022 if they were to win Champaign County.

This pageant isn’t a typical beauty pageant. It is an agricultural based pageant system that is still very conservative and focuses on the Champaign Fair and all that it has to offer. The fair is unique because it is located in the heart of the city, while most other county fairs are out in rural areas. The newly crowned Queen and Little Miss are expected to create a “Fair Improvement Project” where they raise money and come up with an idea to give back to the fairgrounds where they can make it better. Previous Queens have painted buildings, enlisted the help of local business to donate custom boulders to memorialize their reign, decorate the 4-H building with new painted doors and 4-H emblems as well as FFA. The goal is to become ambassadors for the fair and encourage attendance at the fair. Entries for the livestock shows, the 4-H building and other activities have dwindled, and we want to increase attendance using social media, and other platforms to bring it back to the earlier days.

The Champaign County Fair is unique because we are in the heart of the city. We share our grounds with the Carle Foundation Hospital for their parking during the year. All except fair week.

The fair starts a day early this year with our opening concert on Thursday, July 22nd with Gary Allan w/ Travis Denning on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 8 PM.

https://www.eventsprout.com/event/gary-allan-at-the-champaign-county-fair-2021

Ticket Prices

• Grandstand (General Admission): $30

• Track (Standing Room Only): $35

• VIP Party Pit (Standing Room Only, Infield Parking, VIP Laminate): $50

• Reserved Box Seats (You MUST buy the whole box): $35 per seat

6 seat box $210 holds up to six people

5 seat box $175 hold up to five people

This is a rain or shine event – No refunds!

The Beach Boys on July 23rd, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Get your tickets now and skip the line! All tickets include fair admission.

https://www.eventsprout.com/event/beach-boys-at-the-champaign-county-fair

Ticket Prices

• Grandstand (General Admission): $30

• Track (Lawn chairs allowed): $40

• VIP Party Pit (Reserved seating, Infield Parking, VIP Laminate): $60

• Reserved Box Seats (you MUST buy the whole box): $40 per seat

6 seat box $240 holds up to six people

5 seat box $200 hold up to five people

Other Grandstand events include Harness Racing, Demo Derby, Prairieland Monster Trucks, Motorcycle races and wrapping up the fair is the always enjoyed ITPA Tractor and Semi Truck Pull on Saturday the 31st