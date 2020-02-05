Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Our Home Show is for everyone! Whether you are a “do it your-selfer” looking for the latest products to use for your project or are looking for a professional to handle your project from start to finish.

Our Association was established in 1977 and is a non-profit, member based association that puts on the Home Show every year. By doing the Home Show, we are not only helping the community find the right professional for the project they have in mind but also it shows that we support, promote and encourage our Members to Network with other members as well as gain clientele to grow their business

We have an area of our show known as “Association Row.” There you can find information about our Home Builders Association, Scholarships we offer and Giveaway items.

There will be 70 Exhibitors and the items we are giving away at “Association Row” are a Roomba Robotic Vacuum, a Milwaukee Jobsite Radio and a mattress.

Our Home Show is the largest show within a 75 mile radius of Effingham. We pride our self in having an organized show with lots of variety at an affordable price.

Our 2020 Effingham Home Show will consist of over 65 Exhibitors ranging the entire spectrum of home owning, home building, home remolding and more! Asking a professional at our show will give you the knowledge on how you want to proceed with your project depending on your budget and time frame.

Effingham Home Builders Association

info@effinghamHBA.com