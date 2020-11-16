2 mile challenge with Chix in Training

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chix in Training are back ready to get you moving your way to 2021 with a fun 2 mile challenge.

We are going to invite the viewers to join our Chix 2 Mile Challenge!

This is for anyone who might be feeling stuck and wants to get moving. Viewers can walk/run/bike/row to 2021 with Chix in Training!

The challenge is free AND people are able to maintain social distancing while they get their miles in!

Start at any time, log 2 miles and post on our Chix in Training Page for accountability.