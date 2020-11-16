2 mile challenge with Chix in Training

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chix in Training are back ready to get you moving your way to 2021 with a fun 2 mile challenge.

We are going to invite the viewers to join our Chix 2 Mile Challenge!
This is for anyone who might be feeling stuck and wants to get moving. Viewers can walk/run/bike/row to 2021 with Chix in Training!

The challenge is free AND people are able to maintain social distancing while they get their miles in!

Start at any time, log 2 miles and post on our Chix in Training Page for accountability.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon